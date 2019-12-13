3.43 RUB
Ministry of Energy to expand use of local fuels in energy sector
One of the priorities is the increase of peat and peat products. The plan for the next 5 years is to produce about 11 million tons. Today, about 20% is exported to 25 countries around the world. In general, the reserves of peat in the country are enough to use it in the economy for the next 100 years.
Much attention is paid to the development of hydropower, large projects in the field of wind and solar energy are implemented. The use of solid municipal waste as fuel is also being considered.
