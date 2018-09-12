Projects on public-private partnership supported by European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Belarus relies on improving people's well-being, and public-private partnership considers it as the most important mechanism of investment policy, as this is a good basis for the development of infrastructure projects. This was announced today by the Minister of Economy Dmitry Krutoy at an international conference on the role of such projects in achieving the goals of sustainable development and improving people's welfare. The legislative framework for protecting the rights of investors has been created. Today it is important to learn from international experience.