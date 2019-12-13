Minister outlines three “I's”, on which the further development of industry in Belarus will be based

Investment, innovations, import substitution - these are the three “I's” on which the further development of industry will be based. This was stated by Minister of Industry Alexander Yefimov to journalists after the meeting of President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on the development of the Belarusian industry, reports BelTA.

A wide range of issues was discussed at the event, strategic vectors of development of the domestic industry and key points of growth were identified, the minister said. According to him, Russia and China have been identified as the main strategic partners of Belarus in industry. The country will continue to deepen cooperation and work closely with them. “With these two countries, we will continue our trade, economic, technological and technical relations,” the minister assured.

The development of domestic industry in investment, innovation and import substitution will also continue. “These are the three “I's” on which the further development of our industry will be based,” Alexander Yefimov said.