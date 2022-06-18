Petr Parkhomchik: Now we need to implement all investment projects as soon as possible

Belarus is significantly increasing the rate of production of its own products instead of imported supplies. Just one figure will tell you about the tendency: according to the results of the year, the Ministry of Industry will produce $4.5 billion worth of goods. This is, in fact, the sum of the currency savings within a year.



The growth is considerable. It is almost 20% more than last year. This was stated by the Minister of Industry Petr Parkhomchik in our project "Question Number One". The work on import substitution is strongly supported by Russia. Our partners are already ready to finance 8 import-substituting investment projects in mechanical engineering.



Belarus is significantly increasing the rate of production of its own products



And to allocate a total of about $1.5 billion for the production of such goods. Many of our industrial giants - BelAZ, Tractor Plant, Gomselmash, Amkodor and other enterprises will be involved in this work.



Petr Parkhomchik, Minister of Industry of Belarus:



"Now we need to implement all the investment projects we have outlined as quickly as possible. It gives a new impetus, a new life to our industrial enterprises. We get our industrial sovereignty. And it should be done as quickly as possible. Although there are many difficulties here, too. Finding possible suppliers, consumers is the number one issue.



The minister added: there are no difficulties today to ensure that the targets for 2022 are met. "Everything that we have outlined, we will do, but we have to think about what will be by 2023-2024. We need to go into those years with new technology, projects that we're implementing in small towns today. It should be completed as soon as possible and we should start getting new products from there," summed up the head of the ministry.



The Minister noted: Belarus has not completely severed ties with European suppliers. Some small companies continue working with the Belarusian enterprises. Major Western brands have been forced to pause their cooperation. And it's politicians, not business, blame for this, the minister stressed. He did not rule out that in the future the cooperation will be resumed but the negotiations with the Western manufacturers will be dictated by the Belarusian manufacturers.



