Minister of Industry outlines objectives to be conquered by enterprises

MTZ in Moscow presented an unmanned tractor: the minister of industry outlined the peaks that other companies should conquer in order to remain at the top of sales in export markets. By the way, the demand for Belarusian products maintains an excellent trend.



Alexander Rogozhnik, Minister of Industry of Belarus:



“According to the results of 9 months, we will come out on exports about 111%. The demand rose sharply at the beginning of the year, then there was market destabilization: the Ukrainian market dropped out, supplies to the EU became questionable, but despite these difficulties, we managed to refocus markets, to replace the market of Ukraine and the European Union. We have considerably increased our supplies to the African market.”



