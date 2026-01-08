3.68 BYN
Ministry of Energy announces completion of scheduled maintenance on second power unit of BelNPP
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Scheduled maintenance on the second power unit of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant has been completed. The Ministry of Energy announced this, according to BELTA.
"The unit has been connected to the grid. As part of the work carried out, a portion of the spent nuclear fuel was replaced with fresh fuel," the ministry reported.
In accordance with international practice, scheduled maintenance is carried out at nuclear power plants annually to maintain the stable operating condition of equipment.