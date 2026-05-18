Minsk to Host Belarusian-Omani Business Forum on June 3

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The National Export Promotion Center is organizing a visit by a large business delegation from Oman to Belarus and will also hold a Belarusian-Omani business forum in Minsk on June 3, BelTA reports, citing the center's press service.

The delegation will include senior officials and representatives from Oman's Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion, the Oman Investment Agency, and more than 20 companies.

Omani businesses are interested in developing cooperation with the Belarusian business community and research institutes in the following areas: food security and agriculture (food, fertilizers, innovative bio- and agro-technologies), mechanical engineering (agricultural and construction, trucks, firefighting equipment, etc.), ICT, cloud technologies and artificial intelligence, banking, real estate, tourism, and others.

At the forum, participants will be able to discuss promising areas of collaboration with potential partners through direct B2B negotiations. The forum language is English. Participation is free.