Minsk and Ankara discuss prospects for industrial cooperation, investment and the opening of new markets

The representatives of the south-east of Europe are becoming increasingly interested in increasing the economic dialogue with our country. Minsk and Ankara today discussed the prospects for industrial cooperation, investment and the opening of new markets. The parties submitted proposals on bringing the economies of the two countries closer.

The issues of convergence of our economies were discussed at the level of the governments of the two countries.

