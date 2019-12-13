Minsk and Izhevsk sign agreements on cooperation in trade, economic, scientific and cultural spheres

A plan of joint activities for the next three years between the official Minsk and the administration of Izhevsk was signed in the capital. It provides for the interaction in trade and economic, scientific and technical and cultural spheres. The document is part of the cooperation agreement which has been in force for already two years.



The parties will cooperate in trade, science, culture and medicine. A list of investment projects has been prepared. There are plans to increase the trade turnover. Minsk is interested in supplies of engineering products, cooperation in the agro-industrial complex and high technology. The signed agreement is aimed at educational internships as well as creative exchanges.



By the way, the economic cooperation between Oktyabrsky District in Izhevsk and Partizansky District in Minsk has been established since 2013.



