3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Minsk and Izhevsk sign agreements on cooperation in trade, economic, scientific and cultural spheres
A plan of joint activities for the next three years between the official Minsk and the administration of Izhevsk was signed in the capital. It provides for the interaction in trade and economic, scientific and technical and cultural spheres. The document is part of the cooperation agreement which has been in force for already two years.
The parties will cooperate in trade, science, culture and medicine. A list of investment projects has been prepared. There are plans to increase the trade turnover. Minsk is interested in supplies of engineering products, cooperation in the agro-industrial complex and high technology. The signed agreement is aimed at educational internships as well as creative exchanges.
By the way, the economic cooperation between Oktyabrsky District in Izhevsk and Partizansky District in Minsk has been established since 2013.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All