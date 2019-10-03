3.42 RUB
Minsk and Kiev hold Second Forum of Regions
It is planned that tomorrow Alexander Lukashenko will pay a working visit to Ukraine.
The Head of State will speak at the plenary session of the forum dedicated to the potential of interaction between the two countries through the prism of development of inter-regional ties. The Presidents of Belarus and Ukraine will also hold talks in Zhytomyr. The focus of their attention will be the current state and prospects of development of interstate cooperation in various spheres, as well as issues of regional and international agenda.
