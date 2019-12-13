3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Minsk and Moscow discuss new mechanism to compensate our country for Russia's oil tax maneuver
The Russian side agrees to maintain the conditions for oil supplies to our country according to the last year’s scenario. The parties agree on a special formula. Sums and further payments are being calculated at the moment. The conversation between Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin took place before the meeting with the governor of Arkhangelsk Region Igor Orlov. The politician stayed in our country for 4 days. We can increase cooperation as a result: domestic specialists are ready to help in the construction of the entire residential areas.
President
All
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus ready to resume air traffic with Europe. But on what condition?
What Belarusian services is Argentina interested in?
Why did Biden administration authorize Ukraine to pound missiles deep into Russian territory?
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
In the world
All
Kremlin reacts to permission to strike deep into Russia - what is provocative about this step?
March to U.S. Embassy - Greece urge Americans to clear out
Trump intends to punish those responsible for withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan
Why Europeans are ready to leave their homeland with population of Latvia rapidly declining
Regions
All
Incidents
All