Minsk and Moscow sign development plan for cooperation in 2020-2022

Minsk and Moscow signed a plan for the development of cooperation for the next 3 years. The mayors met in the capital of Russia. Belarus is the leading Moscow’s foreign trade partner today. The bilateral turnover amounted to about 7 billion dollars in 2018. Belarusian specialists are actively involved in the construction of the Moscow subway; domestic technologies are widely used in the construction of residential buildings in Moscow. A joint venture is created for the production of elevators.



There is a potential for the cooperation of the capitals. We can supply Moscow with from electric buses and buses on various types of fuel as well. Belarus is ready to participate in the construction of road junctions, as well as in the Moscow garbage collection and disposal program.



