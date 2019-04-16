Minsk and Tashkent expect to become sister cities

The capitals plan to expand trade, economic, social and cultural relations. This was stated in the City Hall during the signing of the relevant agreement.



At the end of last year, the trade turnover between Tashkent and Belarus reached $ 86 million. In the capital of Uzbekistan there are 32 enterprises with Belarusian capital, whose products are in demand in the market of Central Asia. On the eve a presentation of a landmark project for Uzbekistan was held there. This is the Tashkent City complex.



The delegation from Tashkent will stay in Minsk until April 18. These days, Uzbek specialists visit enterprises and organizations, including Belkommunmash, Minsk City Technopark and others.