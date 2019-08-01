Minsk and Tashkent expand roadmap of agreements on way to record trade turnover

A day of big talks, and significant contracts. Minsk and Tashkent are expanding the road map of the agreements on the way to record indicators of trade turnover. Uzbekistan is a strategic partner for Belarus in Central Asia. They know and love the products of the oriental partner in our country. A striking example is the exhibition "Made in Uzbekistan". The leaders of the two countries also got acquainted with its exposition today.

A new stage in relations between Belarus and Uzbekistan was opened almost a year ago during Alexander Lukashenko's visit to Tashkent. At that time, the heads of state held non-stop talks for several days in order to get the effect in many areas of cooperation.

Our country will help to strengthen the industrial sector and the agro-industrial sector of Uzbekistan, but also. The first joint venture dairy facility has already been established in Tashkent Region.

Among the priority plans is to build a milk processing plant with a capacity of 50 tons per day. The possibility of similar projects in other regions of Uzbekistan is being worked out. Minsk and Tashkent have joint projects in light industry.

The new Uzbek authorities have embarked on large-scale reforms in the public sector, the economy and the social sphere. Great importance is given to attracting investment, last year the country received almost $ 4 billion. Uzbekistan is open to the world and began to earn on tourism.

As a result of the talks, the parties will sign more than 10 documents, mainly specific agreements that expand cooperation in various fields: education, science, investment, information technology, A document was signed between the chambers of commerce of the two countries on the establishment of the business council.