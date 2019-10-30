Minsk and Vienna to strengthen bilateral relations

The development of contacts between the two countries was discussed in the Belarusian parliament today at the meeting of the speaker of the House of Representatives with the Austrian Ambassador to Belarus Aloisia Worgetter. The meeting was held on the eve of the visit of the Belarusian leader to this country. It will open a new page in the relationship between the two countries, said Vladimir Andreichenko. In recent years, there has been an active political dialogue between our countries. In addition, Austria is a major investor to the Belarusian economy. Minsk is interested in the arrival of Austrian business. Legislators will continue to work on creating comfortable conditions for investors. It is also important to strengthen inter-parliamentary ties.