Sustainability and efficiency of external relations between Belarus and China in politics, diplomacy and economy

This was discussed yesterday at the Independence Palace by Alexander Lukashenko and the Chinese Ambassador in Minsk. Both countries intend to increase trade cooperation, even despite the difficult world agenda. The Belarusian discussed in detail on those projects that are now successfully undergoing a viral "stress test" for strength.



The trade turnover between Minsk and Beijing is now slightly over four and a half billion dollars. In the previous year, it showed an increase of 22 per cent. The flagship of the joint plans is the Great Stone Industrial Park. There are already 59 residents registered there.



