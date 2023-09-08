3.69 BYN
Minsk presents new scheme of settlements on its Eurobonds
Belarus is ready to pay on its Eurobonds through foreign depositories, such as Russian ones. But the payments are entitled only to friendly investors, who bought the securities before the establishment of the mechanism of direct payments on them. This is stated in the resolution of the Council of Ministers and the National Bank.
Payments will be made only in Belarusian rubles and to those investors who bought securities before September 6 last year. Also, the condition for receiving payments is to ensure the transfer of Eurobonds to the account of the Ministry of Finance.