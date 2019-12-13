Minsk hosts business forum of Belarus and Nizhny Novgorod Region of Russia

It is held in continuation of the contacts and agreements reached during the visit of the Belarusian governmental delegation to this Russian region. The parties are interested in many aspects. Machines, equipment, road, municipal and agricultural machinery, electric transport and food products are exported to the Nizhny Novgorod Region from Belarus. The task is to take the bar of trade turnover to a billion dollars. This can be done by closer industrial cooperation with an emphasis on import substitution.