Minsk hosts business forum of Belarus and Nizhny Novgorod Region of Russia

Belarus and Nizhny Novgorod Region are stepping up cooperation. Today the bilateral business forum "Supplier's Day" started in Minsk.

It is held in continuation of the contacts and agreements reached during the visit of the Belarusian governmental delegation to this Russian region. The parties are interested in many aspects. Machines, equipment, road, municipal and agricultural machinery, electric transport and food products are exported to the Nizhny Novgorod Region from Belarus. The task is to take the bar of trade turnover to a billion dollars. This can be done by closer industrial cooperation with an emphasis on import substitution.

By the way, in early March, Minsk and Nizhny Novgorod were connected by a direct flight. It is operated twice a week.

