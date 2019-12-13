Minsk Region expands trade and economic cooperation with African countries and China

Minsk Region expands trade and economic relations with the countries of Africa, as well as China. The leadership of the Central Region will hold negotiations with the ambassadors of 16 states that are members of the Southern African Development Community by the end of the year. The meeting will take place in Moscow. It is planned to construct a surgical building for the regional hospital in Borovlyany, as well as a new waste processing plant with the financial support of the PRC. In its turn, a large-scale project "A village with a Belarusian Flavor" is being implemented in Chongqing, China. It will become our brand identityin the Celestial Empire.