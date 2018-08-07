PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Minsk Region becomes leader in grain harvesting with over 1 million tons harvested

Minsk Region is the leader of harvesting campaign with over one million tons gathered. Very soon Brest Region will approach this figure. In Grodno, almost 90 percent of the area has been removed. In total, almost two thirds of the crops area has been removed. This year they plan to collect about seven million tons of grain, taking into account corn.

