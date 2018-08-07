3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Minsk Region becomes leader in grain harvesting with over 1 million tons harvested
Minsk Region is the leader of harvesting campaign with over one million tons gathered. Very soon Brest Region will approach this figure. In Grodno, almost 90 percent of the area has been removed. In total, almost two thirds of the crops area has been removed. This year they plan to collect about seven million tons of grain, taking into account corn.
President
All
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All