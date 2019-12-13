3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Minsk City Technopark invites new residents and offers tangible bonuses
Biotechnology, mechanical engineering, electronics and robotics are actual directions of economic development. And the place which monetizes these developments is Minsk City Technopark. Presidential decrees set a preferential regime there. The profit tax is 10%. The rental fee is on average 8 rubles per square meter including value added tax. The park is waiting for expansion. According to the investment project, the industrial cluster will occupy the territory of the Motovelo plant.
The technopark was opened to support talented entrepreneurs, as well as to create all conditions for doing business. They plan to increase the number of residents up to 60.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All