PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
IndustryTradeAgriculture

Minsk City Technopark invites new residents and offers tangible bonuses

Biotechnology, mechanical engineering, electronics and robotics are actual directions of economic development. And the place which monetizes these developments is Minsk City Technopark. Presidential decrees set a preferential regime there. The profit tax is 10%. The rental fee is on average 8 rubles per square meter including value added tax. The park is waiting for expansion. According to the investment project, the industrial cluster will occupy the territory of the Motovelo plant.

The technopark was opened to support talented entrepreneurs, as well as to create all conditions for doing business. They plan to increase the number of residents up to 60.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All