Ministry of Transport of Belarus and EBRD sign memorandum of understanding
New areas of joint work with the bank were discussed at the meeting of the Prime Minister of Belarus with the President of the EBRD. Following the talks between Sergei Rumas and Suma Chakrabarti in the government, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Belarus and the EBRD regarding the transport sector. The main directions concern the reconstruction of the M3 and M10 highways, as well as bridges.
