US Department of Commerce expands export restrictions against Russia and Belarus

The U.S. Department of Commerce has expanded the export restrictions against Russia and Belarus, according to a document released Thursday by the agency. It was reported by RIA Novosti.



According to the data, such measures are applied "in response to Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine." "The Commerce Department is expanding the existing sanctions against Russia and Belarus by introducing new export controls," the document reads. Meanwhile, earlier, the U.S. Treasury Department also imposed restrictions against Russia, placing more than 40 Russian individuals and about 30 legal entities on the sanctions list.



