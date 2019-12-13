IAEA mission assesses nuclear infrastructure of Belarus

Our country is ready for the launch of the NPP, but the specific terms of the commissioning are accepted by the states themselves, said Deputy Director General of the IAEA in an exclusive interview to our TV channel. Specialists of the organization have been working in Belarus for over a week and today in Minsk they are ready to announce the results of the inspection.



International experts have analyzed issues in 19 areas, from training to radiation safety. The commissioning of the first unit of Belarus NPP is scheduled for this year.



