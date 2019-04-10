3.42 RUB
Modernized production opens at AGAT plant in Minsk
The modernized production unit opened today at AGAT plant in Minsk.. The high-tech mechanical shop will not only simplify the production of large-sized orders, but will also increase the service life of such equipment and reduce the production term on average by 2 months.
