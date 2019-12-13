3.42 RUB
Dairy plants in Minsk Region to release new types of products
The Belarusian agribusiness enterprises plan to export food supplies worth over 15 billion rubles this year. The dairy products account for 40% of the total sales. Experts point out that a special demand is for cheese, mainly of elite varieties. The branches of Slutsk Cheese Factory are aimed at creating such products. The Luban-based company plans to upgrade one of its shops. This will help diversify the range of products (and today there are 15 types of cheese in the assortment). There are more hard varieties, as well as original and exclusive recipes are planned.
We would like to focus on the elite cheeses. I think there is a future for them. Today there are a lot of people, who like cheese. As for the moulded cheeses, it is a very serious production. We will strive for it and possibly produce such a line of cheeses as well.
Nowadays, Belarusian cheeses are exported to 26 countries. We are in the fourth place in the world ranking of exports of these products.
