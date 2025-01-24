3.46 RUB
3.38 USD
3.49 EUR
EconomySocietyPresidentPoliticsCultureHealthIncidentsRegionsTechnologySportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
More than 27 thousand market participants in Belarus use exchange mechanism
Currently, the exchange mechanism is closely integrated into the activities of more than 27 thousand businesses in Belarus, which use the functionality of the platform for purchases on the domestic market, import of in-demand goods from abroad and sale of their own products for export.
As of today, the entry of Belarusian enterprises into new markets has also been simplified. Special trading sessions are arranged for the sale of sawn timber to Asian countries, exchange trades are used as an alternative channel for the export sales of meat and dairy products, supplement feeds and sugar.