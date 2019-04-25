Moscow and Minsk continue negotiations on quality of Russian oil

So far our partners cannot give an answer, how they are going to resolve the situation and who will compensate for financial losses. Meanwhile, two countries have already refused to accept black gold through the Druzhba pipeline: Poland and Germany. They fear that toxic organic chlorides, which are found in large quantities in oil, will damage the equipment of the Polish and German refineries. In the event of an accident it may lead to an ecological disaster. European enterprises are planning to use the existing stocks of raw materials. They ask Belarus to at least partially cover the needs of their market. The concern Belneftekhim has reported that our country has resumed sales of light petroleum products abroad in small quantities. The domestic market is fully provided with oil products, the necessary safety stock has been created in order to prevent disruptions in fuel supplies.



