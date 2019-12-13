Mozyr Oil Refinery starts refining Azerbaijani oil

Mozyr Oil Refinery began refining the first batch of Azerbaijani oil. The tanker delivered the raw materials to the Port of Yuzhny in Odessa last week. Oil was pumped through the Odessa-Brody pipeline to Belarus. The 2nd batch from SOCAR company began to be unloaded in Odessa. We are waiting for the 3rd supply.



Azerbaijan will supply 250000 tons of raw materials to our country in March.



