Mozyr Oil Refinery bills Rosneft for April losses

The damage due to the supply of dirty raw materials was estimated at $ 155 million. The main argument of the Belarusian side is that most of the supply in April was poor quality oil. The refinery considers its cost to be zero. The plant expects Rosneft to return an overpayment of 155 million in voluntary and pre-trial proceedings, given the many years of partnership between the companies. The second Belarusian processor Naftan is also assessing the damage. So far the company has not announced specific amounts. The governments of Belarus and Russia work together to assess losses. In the near future, a meeting is expected between the head of the concern Belneftekhim and representatives of the Russian Ministry of Energy with participation of specialists from Russian and Belarusian organizations. The parties will discuss all aspects of compensation.