MTZ expands sales of machinery to Russia's regions
Minsk Tractor Plant is increasing sales of equipment in the regions of Russia. A particular demand for Belarus tractors today is in the Altai Territory, Yakutia, the Omsk Region and the Krasnoyarsk Territory. This was announced today at MTZ, which was visited by Alexander Karelin, a senator of the Federation Council of Russia and multiple Olympic champion. The parliamentarian congratulated the labor collective of the holding with the anniversary - MTZ has turned 75 this year. The politician also met with young athletes participating in the "Tractor" club. A special point of the visit was a test-drive of the major tractor with 460 horsepower. Alexander Karelin emphasized: the brand "Belarus" is very reputable throughout the world. And after the trip he shared his impressions with the management of MTZ trade house in Siberia.
