Multi-brand center of Belarusian engineering products to open in Novosibirsk Region

At the government meeting today it became known that Novosibirsk Region will open a multi-brand center of products of the Belarusian machine building. Deputy Prime Minister Peter Parkhomchik noted that the showroom of our goods will be based on the trading house MTZ-Siberia, where they will present almost the entire line of domestic machinery: tractors, combines, machines for municipal services and passenger transport. The site will also become a scientific center for training and service. By the way, industrial cooperation is a key element in the cooperation between Minsk and Novosibirsk region. Such work is carried out with our BelAZ for the production of electric drives. Joint projects for the production of passenger vehicles are being successfully implemented.