Myanmar expects to develop economic cooperation with Belarus following Lukashenko's visit

Myanmar expects to develop economic cooperation with Belarus following the agreements reached during the visit of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. This was stated by Acting President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing during private talks with the Belarusian leader, BelTA reports.

First of all, he thanked the Belarusian leader for his visit to Myanmar, which confirms the high level of trust and cooperation between the countries. He also expressed gratitude to the Belarusian side for its support of Myanmar on the international stage, including at the UN General Assembly.

Speaking generally about cooperation within various international organizations, Min Aung Hlaing welcomed Belarus's status as a BRICS partner and noted that Myanmar also seeks to develop cooperation with BRICS, as well as the SCO.

Furthermore, the country intends to enhance its status within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) by becoming an observer state within that union. In this regard, the Myanmar leader asked the Belarusian leader for support for these initiatives.