Contracts worth 15 billion Russian rubles signed at Belarusian Food Forum in St. Petersburg

We also ensure food security of the Union State together. At a time when not everyone is well fed and these risks only grow, we manage to provide the common market with everything we have.

We used to dream about it, but now the range of products is so large that one can hardly taste everything! This week Belarus presented what our agribusiness is capable of in St. Petersburg.

The second food forum brought together about 30 Belarusian manufacturers and 8 Russian regions. In fact, it's a big platform to discuss what to buy and how to sell.

