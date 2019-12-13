PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Borisovdrev increases exports of thin MDF boards and plywood

Current investment projects in the field of woodworking also show their effectiveness. Thus, Borisovdrev is increasing exports of thin MDF boards and plywood. High demand dictates a boom in the construction market of the neighboring countries.

The company came to a positive profitability after being modernized.


