3.75 BYN
2.85 BYN
3.41 BYN
Belarus demonstrates its potential as a reliable partner at the economic forum in St. Petersburg
Belarus displays its potential as a reliable partner. The XXV International Economic Forum has opened in St. Petersburg. The motto of the large-scale event is "New World - New Opportunities." The greater the pressure from outside, the stronger is the integration. Our country has something to offer in return. Communal, agricultural and industrial cooperation is a strong platform for interaction.
The business program of Economic Forum in St. Petersburg is divided into four thematic directions. Cross-country business dialogues are also planned during the business event.