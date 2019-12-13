Belarus fully provides itself with food amidst increasing global demand in farming products

The situation in agriculture was reported to the President on November 23. The main thing is that Belarus has been able to fully provide itself with food, which is very important against the backdrop of the rising global demand for food. This year, farmers have harvested more than 9 million tons of grain. The domestic market is fully provided with food and export is growing as well. The total sum for the first nine months exceeded 4.5 billion dollars.



The President has given a number of specific instructions. The task is to identify centers where our flagships can help farmers to repair the energy-intensive tractors and combines at minimum prices during winter. And it is also necessary to determine, what kind of livestock breeding technologies are needed for the future. According to the President, the agricultural theme was not postponed until spring. The farming issues have been and remain in the focus of attention.



