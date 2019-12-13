GrodnoAzot reports to Prime Minister about large-scale modernization and construction of new nitrogen facility

The Lithuanian port in Klaipeda will soon join its Baltic colleagues. This will happen due to the loss of Belaruskali cargo and the Belarusian transit as a whole, said Prime Minister of Belarus. Roman Golovchenko noted that almost all Baltic ports' cargo turnover has been falling down over the past five years. Belarus has already filed a lawsuit for compensation for Lithuania's refusal to transport Belarusian potash fertilizers. As for the exports, the streams are redirected to Russian ports. Active negotiations are underway now.



We are counting on big demand in the world markets for our nitrogen fertilizers. Today, the Prime Minister was reported about the large-scale modernization and construction of a new nitrogen facility at GrodnoAzot. It is going to start in October. The terms of reference with the cost estimate of the investment project are being prepared now.



