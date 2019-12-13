Contracts worth 80 million dollars signed at II Forum of Regions of Belarus and Uzbekistan

Prospects of interaction between Belarus and Uzbekistan. Contracts worth $80 million have already been signed at the II Forum of Regions. The event is hosted by Tashkent on February 7.

The Belarusian delegation is headed by Deputy Prime Minister Leonid Zayats. The delegation includes a number of ministers, heads of regions and enterprises. In total, more than 150 representatives of the country's regions and business community.

The agenda includes cooperation in agriculture, investments, industrial cooperation, development of cooperation in sports, tourism and health care. In general, the countries will implement projects worth more than 1 billion dollars in the next two years. Mutual understanding has been reached in all directions.

Leonid Zayats, Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus:

The range of issues is quite wide. These are industrial cooperation, agriculture, processing industry, humanitarian issues, education, cooperation in sports and tourism, training of personnel for the forestry industry, urban development, housing and utilities - a wide range of issues. They are sealed by 99 documents totaling $1.054 billion. These include export contracts and investment projects. Their realization is planned for 2024-2025.