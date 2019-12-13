Belarus voices its position on further Union development and integration at Eurasian Economic Union Intergovernmental Council

Today, the Intergovernmental Council sat in Almaty. Belarus voiced a clear position on the further development and integration of the Eurasian Economic Union. This is a discipline of implementation of all agreements, the priority of the digital agenda (labeling, e-signatures) and equal access to public procurement. Protective, anti-dumping measures and the list of countries using the single system of tariff preferences were also discussed at the meeting.

Last year, the EEU lost 11.5% in domestic trade, and 16.5% in foreign trade. Therefore, the experts are cautious in their forecasts for the current year in terms of contracts and joint projects. But the fact that many branches are going digital is the reality that each country has to keep up with in order to be competitive in the market.

Belarus is ready to keep up with partners giving a high priority to the development of ICT, said Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko. We are 32nd in the ranking of the International Telecommunication Union. The Hi-Tech Park, a major IT cluster, earned $2.5 billion on exports last year. The figure also opens up new opportunities for the real sector. They should not be missed. As it was stated at the forum, in 2 years 65% of world GDP will be digitized.

There were 11 issues on the agenda of the EEU Intergovernmental Council. The prime ministers consider each proposal in detail. Belarus insists that all decisions must be implemented on time. Sluggishness causes delays in important matters.

Belarus has always been in favor of integration on equal conditions. Last year, when we were presiding in the EEU, 11 out of 19 barriers were removed. But, of course, it is important not to introduce new ones. Otherwise there will be no progress. Today we are counting on cooperation in industry and agriculture. We must work together on import substitution. This will also be a response to sanctions.

In order to avoid an overproduction crisis, we need new markets and new trade agreements. This topic was the subject of discussion in the broad composition of the Intergovernmental Council. They were talking about protective measures and providing raw materials to the enterprises, about a new round of interaction within "One Belt and One Road".