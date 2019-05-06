EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Mozyr Oil Refinery to start processing clean oil

Today Mozyr Oil Refinery will start processing pure oil, which has arrived at the plant the day before. As it was stated earlier by Belneftekhim, the experts took samples of the incoming raw materials and confirmed that its quality meets the standard. The problems with Russian oil arose two weeks ago: the chlorine-organics contents exceeded the norm by ten times. Belarus has suspended the export of petroleum products.

