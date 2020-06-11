More than 70 thousand tons of raw materials from USA planned to be supplied to the Novopolotsk refinery

The first batch of American oil is about 1,000 tons. In total, more than 70 thousand tons of raw materials from the USA are planned to be supplied to Novopolotsk refinery. During 5 months of this year, 12 tankers with oil were supplied to Belarus from alternative sources. The total volume is over one million tons. We purchased these raw materials in Norway, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia and the USA. Alternative supplies now account for 20% of the total volume of oil supplied to the country. 80 % come from Russia. In order to satisfy the domestic market demand we need about 1 million 200 thousand tons per month. The volume of oil that can be processed by Belarusian refineries, including for export, is twice as large. Today, the workload of enterprises is 50%.