Online meeting of the EEC Council considers free movement of goods in Eurasian Economic Union

The movement of goods without barriers and restrictions in the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union was discussed today during the online meeting of the EEC Council. It lasted more than 5 hours. The agenda included three dozen issues such as removing barriers for producers, and rapid delivery of products, reducing tariff protection for raw materials for the chemical industry. This issue is important for us, as a country with a developed chemical industry and seller of these products, including in the EAEU market.

Special attention was paid to the trade of the EAEU with third countries: China, the EU and Africa. CIS states are also among the buyers of goods and services. Cooperation with Azerbaijan was discussed in the Government with the Ambassador of this country. One of the important directions is industrial cooperation and the assembly production of the Belarusian equipment at the Ganja Automobile Plant. There are agreements with our design institutes on renewal of agro-towns and in general on cooperation in the whole line of the agro-industrial complex.