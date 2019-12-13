Reactor fuel to be reloaded at BelNPP Unit 1

Minister of Energy of Belarus Viktor Karankevich announced that since April 25, the first unit of BelNPP was shut down for the first scheduled preventive maintenance.



"It is a routine work, which will include diagnosis of equipment, components, process systems, reactor plant," said the minister.



The scheduled works are carried out at this stage to check that the equipment works reliably. All spent nuclear fuel will be kept in the reactor fuel assemblies for about 8-10 years. There it will be cooled down followed by lowering of its radioactivity, then sent to Russia for reprocessing. It is worth noting that from the moment of switching on to the grid and before the first planned preventive maintenance, the first unit generated over 9.3 billion kWh of power.



