Relations of official Minsk and Cairo built on principles of equality, mutual respect and trust

The deepening of bilateral cooperation was discussed today at the Palace of Independence during the meeting of the Presidents of Belarus and Egypt.



Belarus and Egypt agreed to eliminate barriers in mutual trade, to develop a clear structure for suppliers of both countries and create equal conditions for participation in tenders. New opportunities for the development of bilateral relations are expected to emerge after signing an agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union, the distinguished guest noted.



After the negotiations, Alexander Lukashenko presented the Order of Friendship of Peoples to the head of Egypt for his personal contribution to the development of bilateral relations between the states.



After all protocol events Alexander Lukashenko together with his colleague from Egypt planted a tree in the Alley of Honored Guests. This is a good tradition, joined by the heads of foreign countries and other distinguished guests visiting the Palace of Independence.