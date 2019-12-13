State investment program discussed at meeting with President

The distribution of state investments this year is in the focus of the President's attention. Alexander Lukashenko held a meeting with the Council of Ministers today. The agenda includes an investment program and a number of other documents affecting various spheres of society. The President is confident that any investment must be justified. The main criterion is efficiency. The state program should reflect the most relevant projects that the country and people need.



The government also proposed to extend the current operating conditions for agro-eco-business, while maintaining preferential loans and tax rates. The President approved the approaches. The established rules will remain for another five years. The main thing, according to the Belarusian leader, is the transparency of activities, so that business does not abuse the benefits provided by engaging in other commercial activities.



Alexander Lukashenko instructed to introduce tough measures for violation of laws in the field of taxation. This also applies to gray business, which will face serious liability for illegal operations.