Number of changes in economic sphere considered at meeting in Palace of Independence

All legislative innovations should stimulate the growth of the Belarusian economy. Alexander Lukashenko gathered the leadership of the Council of Ministers and governors to collegially discuss the proposed regulations. This format of work has become traditional. Positions on each document should be verified.

For example, the head of state has submitted a draft decree to introduce a number of innovations in the field of appraisal activities and in cases of property sale by owners from unfriendly countries. Alexander Lukashenko is convinced that only an objective assessment allows making correct managerial decisions. Especially when the state (i.e. people's) property or budget revenues are at stake.

Meeting at the Palace of Independence

Currently, there are hundreds of organizations in the country that can carry out assessment. Such organizations should be staffed exclusively by professionals. In addition, the government proposes to be more flexible towards owners from unfriendly countries. The President insists that our economy should be protected from the lawlessness of the Western elite in the conditions of growing pressure.

