Palace of Independence hosts national video conference on harvest campaign

The national video conference on harvest campaign is held at the Palace of Independence on July 26. All 118 districts of the country are involved via chairmen of district executive committees, their deputies, industry representatives, heads of farms. The very format of the conversation is not a new practice. During the harvest every minute counts and there's no time to distract the working pool, there's just no time. The topic is very urgent: the global food crisis is being talked about at all levels and on the major international platforms.