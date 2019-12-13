3.42 RUB
Palace of Independence hosts national video conference on harvest campaign
The national video conference on harvest campaign is held at the Palace of Independence on July 26. All 118 districts of the country are involved via chairmen of district executive committees, their deputies, industry representatives, heads of farms. The very format of the conversation is not a new practice. During the harvest every minute counts and there's no time to distract the working pool, there's just no time. The topic is very urgent: the global food crisis is being talked about at all levels and on the major international platforms.
Harvesting campaign is always number one subject for our country. The task is always the same: to provide food to all people and make a reserve. The forecasts for the current harvest are higher than last year. There is a target of 10 million tons of grain.
Harvest forecast - 10 million tons of grain
The reports from the regulatory bodies have uncovered the main problems. Despite such increased attention, many farms have failed to prepare for the campaign.
