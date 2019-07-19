EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
IndustryTradeAgriculture

More than 8 dozen new agreements concluded at VI Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia

The Forum of the Regions of the Union State finished in the northern capital of Russia.

The date of December 8 was voiced in Tauride Palace by both leaders, encouraging the governments to remove all barriers as quickly as possible. We have been working on integration for almost 2 decades and the peoples of the two countries are tired of waiting for volitional decisions.

Not only people, business, but even scientists are tired of red tape on the most significant issues. Two Academies of Sciences signed a new agreement at the Forum.

In total, the forum concluded more than 8 dozen new agreements. There are initiatives for decades to come. For example, high-speed railway corridor to connect Minsk - Moscow and St. Petersburg or a pharmaceutical alliance of Vitebsk and the northern capital.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All