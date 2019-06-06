Exhibition “Belagro-2019” commends best cow in Belarus

The competition is a demonstration of the success of domestic breeding. Breeding cows is the hard work of the best specialists in the country allowing to achieve high yields not just by increasing the number of dairy cattle, but by increasing the productivity of the herd.



The competition also advertises the achievements of the Belarusian selection for foreign guests of the exhibition. The demand in Belarusian cattle is growing. Guests from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Georgia. conclude contracts right at the exhibition, thereby recognizing the leadership of Belarus in dairy cattle breeding.



